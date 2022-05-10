Last Updated:

TN Police Constable Recruitment Notice Expected Soon: Check How To Apply, Salary & More

TN Police Constable Recruitment: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board is likely to release notice for the recruitment of candidates to various posts

TN Police Constable Recruitment: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is expected to release a notification for the recruitment of candidates to Constable Grade II (Special Force), Jail Warder Grade II, and Firemen. The recruitment notice will be released on the official website of TNUSRB-tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Through this recruitment process, as many as 3000 posts are expected to be filled.

According to the official website, "Notification for Common Recruitment of Grade-II Police Constables, Grade-II Jail Warders & Firemen will be published soon."

TN Police Constable Recruitment | Eligibility

  • To apply for the posts, candidates should have a class 10th passing certificate. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test, Endurance Test, Physical Efficiency Test, etc.

TNUSRB  Constable Age Limit

  • General (GEN) Categories - 18 years to 24 years
  • MBCs/DCs, BCs(Other than Muslim) - 18 years to 26 years
  • SCs, SC(A)s, STs Candidates - 18 years to 29 years
  • Transgender Candidates - 18 years to 29 years
  • Female Destitute Windows Candidates - 18 years to 35 years
  • Ex-Serviceman Candidates - 18 years to 45 years

TN Police Constable Recruitment | Salary

  • Selected candidates are expected to get a salary of Rs 18,200–52,900.

TN Police Constable Recruitment: Here's how to apply for TN Police Constable Recruitment 2022.

  • Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates need to visit the official website of TNUSRB.
  • Step 2: Then, click on the "Apply Online" option available under "Common Recruitment of Grade II Police Constables, Grade II Jail Warders & Firemen will be published soon."
  • Step 3: Now, enter the required details.
  • Step 4: Candidates then need to click on the "Submit" button.
  • Step 5: It is strongly recommended that candidates take a printout of the application form for future needs.

