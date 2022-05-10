TN Police Constable Recruitment Notice Expected Soon: Check How To Apply, Salary & More

Quick links:
TN Police Constable Recruitment: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is expected to release a notification for the recruitment of candidates to Constable Grade II (Special Force), Jail Warder Grade II, and Firemen. The recruitment notice will be released on the official website of TNUSRB-tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Through this recruitment process, as many as 3000 posts are expected to be filled.
According to the official website, "Notification for Common Recruitment of Grade-II Police Constables, Grade-II Jail Warders & Firemen will be published soon."
