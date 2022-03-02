TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022 Notification Likely To Release On March 8; Check Eligibility

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) will publish the recruitment notification for Sub-Inspector posts on March 8, 2022. The TNUSRB SI recruitment notification 2022 will be released on the official website of TNUSRB - https://tnusrb.tn.gov.in/. Meanwhile, the syllabus, model questions for the Tamil Eligibility Test, general knowledge test, psychology test, and police subject (for department candidates only) are on the website.

TNUSRB SI (Taulk, AR, TSP) Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

To apply for TNUSRB SI, candidates should hold a Bachelor’s Degree from any university recognised by UGC/Government on the date of the notifications.

The examination fee is Rs 500, and candidates from the police department can apply under both the open and departmental quotas. He/she must pay a sum of Rs 1000 as an examination fee, which can be paid in cash or online.

Candidates aged between 20 and 30 years are eligible to apply, and there is an upper age limit relaxation given in certain categories.

Male candidates must be of 170 cms and female candidates must be 159 cms.

Chest measurement for the male candidates must be a minimum of 81 cms and minimum expansion 5 cms.

TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply, candidates must visit the official website - tnusrb.tn.gov.in/ .

. Step 2: Then fill out the application form carefully.

Step 3: Upload required documents such as signatures, educational certificates, address proofs, and other details.

Step 4: Pay the application fees and submit them to proceed further.

Step 5: Then, take a printout of the copy for future needs.

(Image: Unsplash/ Representative)