TS TET 2022: Telangana TET Application Process Begins Today; Here's How To Register

TS TET Registration 2022: The Telangana State School Education Department, Telangana, has started the registration process for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test, TSTET 2022. The registration that started today will continue till April 12, 2022. The examination will be conducted on June 12, 2022. Candidates can register for the posts by visiting the official website of TSTET at tstet.cgg.gov.in. The examination will be conducted in 33 districts across the state.

As per the information available, the admit card for the examination will be released on June 6, 2022. This year, the TS-TET-2022 will be held in 2 papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates who want to apply as teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I, and those who intend to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II. TS-TET-2022 will be held on June 12. Paper 1 will be held from 9:30 am to 12 noon, while Paper-II will be held between 2:30 pm and 5 pm. The result will be announced on June 27.

TS TET 2022 | Important Dates

TSTET official notification - March 25, 2022

TS TET 2022 registrations - March 26, 2022

Last date to apply online - April 12, 2022

TS TET admit card 2022 - Likely in the first week of June

TS TET Exam Date 2022 - June 12, 2022

TS TET results - Likely in July 2022

TS TET 2022 Registration: Follow these steps to register

Step 1: To register for TS TET, candidates must first visit the official website of TSTET.

Step 2: Then, click on the link that reads, "Apply online".

Step 3: Fill in the details like mobile number, name, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: A provisional registration number and Password will be sent to the registered email ID of the candidate.

Step 5: Post-registration, log in using the registration number and password.

Step 6: Pay the TSTET registration fees through any online payment gateway.

Step 7: Select the option for Paper-I or Paper-II or both Paper-I and Paper-II.

Step 8: Upload the scanned copies of the photograph, signature, and required documents.

Step 9: Submit the form.

Step 9: Keep the transaction ID that will be received

TS TET 2022 Registration: Selection Process | Age Limit

Candidates applying for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written exam, which consists of two papers: Paper-I (for higher stage teachers) and Paper-II (for elementary stage teachers).

Candidates belonging to the general category must be aged between 18 and 35 years, and for reserved category aspirants, there is some age relaxation.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative