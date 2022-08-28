TSPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 181 Posts; Here's How To Apply

In an important notification released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), it has been informed that the department is recruiting female candidates for the posts of Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I in the Women's Development and Child Welfare Department in the State of Telangana. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in. As per the schedule, the registration process will begin on September 8, and the last date to submit the application form is September 29. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 181 vacant posts will be filled in the department.

Before applying for the posts, candidates are required to first complete the registration procedure for the One-Time Registration (OTR) through the official website of TSPSC. Those candidates who have already registered in OTR are required to apply by logging in to their profile using their TSPSC ID and Date of Birth as provided in OTR.

For TPSC Extension Officer Recruitment Notification 2022 CLICK HERE

TSPSC Extension Officer Pay Scale

Pay Scale: 35,720– 1,04,430/-

TSPSC Extension Officer Age Limit

Candidates aged between 18 to 44 years are eligible to apply for Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I in the Women's Development and Child Welfare Department in the State of Telangana.

TSPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2022: Here's how to complete TSPSC Extension Officer Registration

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - tspsc.gov.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload all the required details

Step 4: Pay the application fees and submit the form

Step 5: Take a printout of the application form for future needs.

