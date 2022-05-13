TSSPDCL JACO Result 2022 Out, Over 900 Candidates Selected For Recruitment

Quick links:
TSSPDCL JACO Result 2022: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana, on May 13, released the TSSPDCL JACO Result 2022. All the registered candidates who took part in the recruitment drive and appeared for the computer-based test can their result now. It has been uploaded on the official website of TSSPDCL on tssouthernpower.com and can be checked by following these steps. The result has been declared for Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator examination which was conducted on April 24, 2022. The direct link to check result has also been attached.
TSSPDCL Result 2022 has been declared for the Proficiency Test in Computers. Through this recruitment drive, 973 candidates have been shortlisted for the recruitment. Here is the direct link to check results.
TSSPDCL has issued a brief notice for the recruitment of Junior Lineman, Sub-Engineer/Electrical, and Assistant Engineer/Electrical. The application window will be opened on May 11, 2022. Interested candidates can check eligibility and other details here. Short notice was issued on May 9, 2022. The detailed notification was released on May 11, 2022. Online application registration has been started on May 11, 2022