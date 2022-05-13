TSSPDCL JACO Result 2022 Out, Over 900 Candidates Selected For Recruitment

TSSPDCL JACO Result 2022: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana, on May 13, released the TSSPDCL JACO Result 2022. All the registered candidates who took part in the recruitment drive and appeared for the computer-based test can their result now. It has been uploaded on the official website of TSSPDCL on tssouthernpower.com and can be checked by following these steps. The result has been declared for Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator examination which was conducted on April 24, 2022. The direct link to check result has also been attached.

TSSPDCL JACO Result 2022: Follow these steps to check results

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of TSSPDCL on tssouthernpower.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the careers link

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on TSSPDCL JACO Result 2022

Step 4: New PDF having result details will be opened up on screen

Step 5: Go through the PDF, download the same and take its printout for further reference

TSSPDCL Result 2022 has been declared for the Proficiency Test in Computers. Through this recruitment drive, 973 candidates have been shortlisted for the recruitment. Here is the direct link to check results.

TSSPDCL recruitment 2022: Applications invited for over 1K lineman posts

TSSPDCL has issued a brief notice for the recruitment of Junior Lineman, Sub-Engineer/Electrical, and Assistant Engineer/Electrical. The application window will be opened on May 11, 2022. Interested candidates can check eligibility and other details here. Short notice was issued on May 9, 2022. The detailed notification was released on May 11, 2022. Online application registration has been started on May 11, 2022

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer/ Electrical 70 posts

Sub Engineer/ Electrical 201 posts

Junior Lineman 1000 posts

TSSPDCL Recruitment 2022: Here is how to fill online application