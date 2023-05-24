UGC NET December 2022 E-certificates, JRF Award Letter Released; Here's How To Download

National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the UGC NET December 2022 E-certificate & JRF Award Letter. It can be downloaded from the official website - ecertificate.nta.ac.in. All candidates who have been qualified for Assistance Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) under UGC NET December 2022 Exam can download their JRF award letters/ NET E-Certificates. The step-by-step process of downloading the E-certificate and JRF Award Letter has been mentioned below.

Here is how to download UGC NET December 2022 E-certificate & JRF Award Letter

Step-1: Candidates should go to the official website: ecertificate.nta.ac.in.

Step-2: On the homepage, candidates will have to log in after selecting the “Institution” and Captcha Code. Candidates will then have to select UGC-NET from the dropdown list.

Step-3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they can download the E-certificate using Application Number (12 digit number) or Roll Number (Alphanumeric Number) of UGC NET December 2022 Exam and Date of Birth.

Step-4: Download the JRF letter and go through the details.

Step-5: Candidates should take a printout for future reference.

UGC NET E-certificate & JRF Award Letter: Important points

The eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ or for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ will depend on the performance of the candidate in both the papers of UGC-NET in aggregate. However, the candidates qualifying exclusively for Assistant Professor will not be considered for the award of JRF. Candidates who qualify for the test for eligibility for Assistant Professor will be governed by the rules and regulations for recruitment of Assistant Professor of the concerned universities/colleges/state governments, as the case may be.

The candidates who qualify for the award of JRF are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are also eligible for Assistant Professor. The universities, institutions, IITs, and other national organizations may select the JRF awardees for full-time research work in accordance with the procedure prescribed by them.