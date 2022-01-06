UP Lekhpal Recruitment 2022: UPSSSC Notifies 8085 Vacancies For 12th Pass Candidates

UP Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released a recruitment notification for Lekhpal posts. As per the official notification, the registration or application window for the same will open from January 7, 2022. Interested candidates, after checking their eligibility, can apply by January 28, 2022. It has been clearly mentioned that applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. However, registered candidates will be given time to modify their application forms till February 4, 2022. Interested candidates will have to go to the official website upsssc.gov.in to apply. The application steps can be checked here. Before applying, candidates are advised to check vacancy details, eligibility, age limit, selection process, and other details.

UPPSC Lekhpal Recruitment: Details

Lekhpal Recruitment 2022 notification reads that a total of 8085 posts of Lekhpal will be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of the total number, 3271 posts are of unreserved category, 1690 posts are of scheduled caste category, 152 posts of scheduled tribe, 2174 posts of other backward classes, and 798 posts are reserved for economically weaker sections. For more details, candidates can visit the official website upsssc.gov.in

Selection process and application fee

UPSSSC has informed that it will be selecting candidates on the basis of their performance in the written test. To be noted that UPSSSC will be conducting Preliminary Eligibility Test- PET 2021. Candidates will be required to produce their PET score cards while applying. Candidates who are under investigation regarding PET 2021 result can also apply but if their selection depends upon the result of the investigation. Candidates of all categories will be required to pay Rs 25 as processing fees while registering.

Eligibility criteria, age limit and salary

The minimum required eligibility is that candidates should have passed matric exam from a well-recognised board or university. The minimum age required to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is 40 years. Selected candidates will be offered a salary between a range of Rs. 5200 to Rs. 20,200. The grade pay is Rs. 2000.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2022: Check application steps here