UPPSC PCS 2023 Main Exam Pattern Changed, Optional Papers Dropped; 2 More GS Papers Added

UPPSC PCS 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has made some important changes to the exam pattern of the provincial civil services (PCS) main exam 2023. UPPSC released the notification for the combined state/ upper subordinate services (PCS) exam 2023 on March 3. UPPSC PCS prelims exam will be held on May 14. Its main exam will begin on September 23 onwards. As per the notification, the Commission has removed the optional papers from the main exam. Read on for more details.

UPPSC PCS 2023: Revised exam pattern

The decision was taken in a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Earlier, UPPSC PCS main exam comprised 6 subjects that included one General Hindi paper, an Essay, and 4 General studies papers. In addition to that, candidates had to choose two optional papers from a list of 29 subjects. Now, the PCS main exam will comprise six general studies papers instead of four, one General Hindi paper and one essay paper. The 6 GS papers will be conventional. The total marks for each GS paper will be 200. The General Hindi and Essay papers will carry 150 marks each. The syllabus of PCS Main Exam GS papers 5 and 6 will be notified soon. The syllabus for papers 1 to 6 will remain the same with no change. Click here to read PCS Notification 2023.

All Papers Shall be conventional type. Three hours of time will be given for each paper. The exam will be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates will have to secure a minimum mark in General Hindi paper which will be determined by the government of the commission.