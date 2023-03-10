UPSC Civil Service Exam 2023: Forms Of 80 Applicants Rejected, Important Notice Here

UPSC Civil Services Exams 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has received applications from eligible candidates for the civil services prelims exam 2023. The online registration process began on February 1 and the window closed on February 21. Every year over 7 lakh candidates apply for the UPSC Civil Services exam.

UPSC rejects 80 application forms

In an important notice, UPSC has informed that confirmation of application fee receipt of Rs 100 has not been received by the concerned bank authorities for 80 applicants who applied for the UPSC CSE Prelims exam 2023. UPSC has also uploaded the list of 80 candidates whose application fees have not been received by the commission. Moreover, it informed that due to the failure of application fee payment, the applications of the 80 candidates have been rejected.

Candidates can check the list of applicants whose form has been rejected, on the official website- upsc.gov.in. However, UPSC has given a chance to the candidates who want to raise objections against the rejections within 10 days. They will have to submit the documentary evidence (bank challan/ debit/credit card statement) in hard copy in original and send it by speed post to Shri A.K. Roy, Under Secretary (CSP), Union Public Service Commission Examination Hall Building, Hall No 2, 4th Floor, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi- 110069. The last date to appeal is till March 17, 2023. If the valid documentary evidence is not received by UPSC before the deadline, the application will not be considered for revival. No further request will be entertained by the UPSC after the deadline, it mentioned in the notice. Read the official notice here.