UPSC Civil Services 2022: IRMS Group A Services Added In UPSC CSE, Vacancies Increased

UPSC civil services 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification on February 17, 2022. The notice informs that the recruitment notification released on February 2 has been revised. Now the number of vacancies have been increased. Earlier UPSC was inviting applications for 861 positions which now stands extended to 1011 vacancies.

IRMS Group A services added in UPSC

UPSC vacancies have been increased as IRMS has been added in the list of services. Government has decided that 150 posts will be filled in the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), Group ‘A’ through the Civil Services Examination- 2022. Highlights of official notification related to UPSC Civil Services IRMS can be checked here.

Official notice reads, “It has been decided by the Commission to add the IRMS, Group ‘A’ to the list of Services indicated in its Notice under reference. The tentative number of vacancies i.e. 861 as indicated in the Examination Notice dated 02.02.2022 now stands modified to 1011. Out of the 150 vacancies in IRMS, 06 vacancies have been reserved for the Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD).”

Aspirants who want to apply for the UPSC CSE 2022 preliminary exam can do it now. Application link has been activated on February 2 and the deadline to apply is February 22, 2022 (6 PM). The websites on which candidates can find more details are mentioned below.

UPSC Recruitment: Websites to check

Upsc.gov.in upsconline.gov.in

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: Important dates

UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 application begins- February 2, 2022

UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 application ends on- February 22, 2022

UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 exam date- June 5, 2022

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: Selection Procedure

There are three stages which candidates will have to clear for being selected. At first, eligible candidates will have to appear for the CSE Preliminary exam. Those who clear the prelims exam will have to clear the main exam followed by an interview. The UPSC CSE Prelims exam will be objective in nature. The main exam will have a descriptive paper. Candidates should note that there will be penalty (negative marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.

"As per the decision taken by the Government for increasing the access of unemployed to job opportunities, the Commission will publicly disclose the scores of the candidates (obtained in the Written Examination and Interview/Personality Test) through the public portals. The disclosure will be made in respect of only those willing candidates who will appear in the Interview/Personality Test for the Civil Service Examination and are not finally recommended for appointment," the official notification reads.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: Eligibility Criteria & Age Limit

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university. Age Limit: In order to apply the minimum age required is 21 years and the upper age limit is 32 years on the 1st of August, 2022. To be noted that the upper age limit prescribed above will be relaxable for reserved category candidates.

Here's direct link to apply online for UPSC civil services exam 2022

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: Services and Posts