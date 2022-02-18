Last Updated:

UPSC Civil Services 2022: IRMS Group A Services Added In UPSC CSE, Vacancies Increased

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: Government has added IRMS Group A services in UPSC CSE. Vacancies have been increased from 867 to 1011.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Upsc

Image: PTI


UPSC civil services 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification on February 17, 2022. The notice informs that the recruitment notification released on February 2 has been revised. Now the number of vacancies have been increased. Earlier UPSC was inviting applications for 861 positions which now stands extended to 1011 vacancies. 

IRMS Group A services added in UPSC

UPSC vacancies have been increased as IRMS has been added in the list of services. Government has decided that 150 posts will be filled in the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), Group ‘A’ through the Civil Services Examination- 2022. Highlights of official notification related to UPSC Civil Services IRMS can be checked here.

Official notice reads, “It has been decided by the Commission to add the IRMS, Group ‘A’ to the list of Services indicated in its Notice under reference. The tentative number of vacancies i.e. 861 as indicated in the Examination Notice dated 02.02.2022 now stands modified to 1011. Out of the 150 vacancies in IRMS, 06 vacancies have been reserved for the Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD).”

Aspirants who want to apply for the UPSC CSE 2022 preliminary exam can do it now. Application link has been activated on February 2 and the deadline to apply is February 22, 2022 (6 PM). The websites on which candidates can find more details are mentioned below.

READ | UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims exam admit card out, check direct link here

UPSC Recruitment: Websites to check

  1. Upsc.gov.in
  2. upsconline.gov.in 

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: Important dates

  • UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 application begins- February 2, 2022
  • UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 application ends on- February 22, 2022
  • UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 exam date- June 5, 2022

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: Selection Procedure

There are three stages which candidates will have to clear for being selected. At first, eligible candidates will have to appear for the CSE Preliminary exam. Those who clear the prelims exam will have to clear the main exam followed by an interview. The UPSC CSE Prelims exam will be objective in nature. The main exam will have a descriptive paper. Candidates should note that there will be penalty (negative marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers. 

READ | UPSC Civil Services: Government announces 485 vacant posts

"As per the decision taken by the Government for increasing the access of unemployed to job opportunities, the Commission will publicly disclose the scores of the candidates (obtained in the Written Examination and Interview/Personality Test) through the public portals. The disclosure will be made in respect of only those willing candidates who will appear in the Interview/Personality Test for the Civil Service Examination and are not finally recommended for appointment," the official notification reads. 

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: Eligibility Criteria & Age Limit

  • Educational Qualification: Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university.
  • Age Limit: In order to apply the minimum age required is 21 years and the upper age limit is 32 years on the 1st of August, 2022. To be noted that the upper age limit prescribed above will be relaxable for reserved category candidates. 

Here's direct link to apply online for UPSC civil services exam 2022

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: Services and Posts 

  • (i) Indian Administrative Service
  • (ii) Indian Foreign Service
  • (iii) Indian Police Service
  • (iv) Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’
  • (v) Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’
  • (vi) Indian Corporate Law Service, Group ‘A’
  • (vii) Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’
  • (viii) Indian Defence Estates Service, Group ‘A’
  • (ix) Indian Information Service, Junior Grade Group ‘A’
  • (x) Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’
  • (xi) Indian P&T Accounts and Finance Service, Group ‘A’
  • (xii) Indian Railway Protection Force Service, Group ‘A’
  • (xiii) Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes) Group ‘A’
  • (xiv) Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) Group ‘A’
  • (xv) Indian Trade Service, Group ‘A’ (Grade III)
  • (xvi) Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Group ‘B’ (Section Officer’s Grade)
  • (xvii) Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Civil Service (DANICS), Group ‘B’
  • (xviii) Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Police Service (DANIPS), Group ‘B’
  • (xix) Pondicherry Civil Service (PONDICS), Group ‘B’
  • (xx) Indian Railway Management Services (IRMS) Group A
READ | UPSC IFS main exam admit cards 2021 out now, here’s direct link to download hall tickets
READ | UPSC Extra Attempt: Centre Makes Big Announcement For Civil Service Candidates
READ | UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for 32 various posts; Check how to apply
Tags: Upsc, Upsc civil services 2022, IRMS
First Published:
COMMENT