UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023: Registration Window Closing Soon For 1105 Vacancies

UPSC Prelims 2023: The Union Public Service Commission is soon going to close the registration process for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023. Those who are willing to appear in the UPSC CSE preliminary examination can register for the same until February 21, 2023 by 6 pm. Aspirants can check the registration link and other details on the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in upsconline.nic.in. The online registration window opened on February 1, 2023.

According to the official notification, the application correction window will open on February 22 and close on February 28, 2023. The UPSC preliminary examination will be held on May 28, 2023. Through this recruitment drive, approximately 1105 posts at various services across the country will be filled.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: Vacancy details

The number of vacancies to be filled through the UPSC Civil Services Examination is expected to be approximately 1105 which includes 37 vacancies reserved for the Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. The final number of vacancies may undergo change after getting a firm number of vacancies from Cadre Controlling Authorities. Reservations will be made for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes.

Withdrawing of UPSC CSE applications is no longer allowed

From this year onwards, candidates of the UPSC Civil Services Examination will not be able to withdraw their applications after submission. The UPSC had in 2018 announced a facility for the withdrawal of applications by candidates after it found that roughly 50 per cent of the 10 lakh-plus candidates who fill in the application forms for the preliminary examination actually write the test. However, the option to withdraw the applications will no longer be provided. "The candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their applications after the submission of the same," said a recent notification issued by the UPSC.

UPSC Civil Services Exam: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the examination must have a graduate degree from any of the universities incorporated by an act of the central or state legislature in India or other educational institutions.

Age Limit

Candidates aged between 21 to 32 years of age as of August 1, 2023, are eligible to appear for the UPSC Prelims Exam 2023.

Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 100 for all candidates. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates are exempt from the payment of fees. Candidates will have to make the payment either by remitting the money in any Branch of the State Bank of India by cash or by using the Net Banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: How to register for UPSC CSE Prelims

Step 1: To register for the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023, candidates are required to visit the official site of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the "Apply Online" section.

Step 3: Now click on the link that reads, "One Time Registration (OTR) for Examinations of UPSC"

Step 4: Register yourself by providing the correct information as required.

Step 5: Candidates are then required to enter their login details or registration details and click on "submit."

Step 6: Then, fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Step 7: Once done, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 8: The application has been submitted.

Step 9: Download the page and keep a hard copy of it for future reference.

Number of Attempts

Every candidate appearing for the UPSC CSE examination, who is otherwise eligible, shall be permitted a maximum of six attempts. However, relaxation in the number of attempts will be available to the SC/ST/OBC and PwBD category candidates who are otherwise eligible. SC/ST candidates can attempt unlimited times. OBC candidates can attempt the exam 8 times. PwBD candidates under GL/EWS/OBC can attempt 9 times.