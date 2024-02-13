Advertisement

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is gearing up to unveil the notification for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Prelims 2024 on February 14, commencing the registration process for aspiring candidates. The last date to apply is March 5. UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 is slated to be held on May 26. Prospective applicants are urged to carefully review the details outlined in the previous year's notification to grasp essential information regarding eligibility criteria, age limits, exam patterns, the selection process, and more.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam Notification 2024

UPSC CSE Prelims Eligibility Criteria:

Nationality: Candidates must be Indian citizens, subjects of Nepal, Bhutan, or Tibetan refugees who arrived in India before January 1, 1962, with the intention of permanent settlement.

Age Limit: As of August 1, 2024, candidates should be between 21 and 32 years old. Relaxations in the upper age limit apply to specific categories.

Candidates must hold a graduate degree from a recognized university. The application fee, as per the previous year, was Rs. 100 for general category candidates, with exemptions for females and candidates from SC/ST/PwBD categories. The official notification releasing on February 14 will provide complete details on eligibility, age limits, exam patterns, the selection process, and application fees for UPSC CSE Prelims 2024.

Exam Pattern: The Civil Services Examination consists of two stages: the Preliminary Examination (Objective type) and the Main Examination (Written and Interview).

Selection Process: The selection process includes the Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and the Personality Test (Interview).

Candidates are required to apply online through the UPSC official website using the One Time Registration (OTR) platform. The notification will specify the last date for application submission. For comprehensive details and the complete notification, candidates are encouraged to visit the UPSC official website and refer to the attached notification from the previous year.

How to Apply for UPSC CSE Prelims Exams 2024?

To apply for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023, candidates must apply online via upsconline.nic.in. Initial registration on the One Time Registration (OTR) platform is mandatory, and candidates should fill out the online application afterward. OTR registration needs to be done only once in a lifetime. If already registered, candidates can proceed directly to fill the online application.

Candidates are required to have details of one Photo ID Card (Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government) while filling the online application. This Photo ID Card will be used for future reference. The last date for application receipt will be mentioned in the upcoming notification.

Applicants are advised to stay updated with the official UPSC website for timely information and notifications.

