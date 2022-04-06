UPSC CMS 2022: Union Public Service Commission is scheduled to release the Combined Medical Services Examination notification on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The notification will have the registration details. The deadline to register for UPSC CMS will end on April 26, 2022. Interested candidates will have to apply on the official website upsc.gov.in by following the steps mentioned below.
The total number of vacancies will be announced through the notification. As of now, it is being speculated that the UPSC CMS exam will be conducted to fill nearly 800 vacancies. The positions are expected to be such - Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, and so on. Last year UPSC filled a total of 838 vacancies for various posts under UPSC CMS recruitment. The posts included Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service and for Assistant Divisional Medical Officer, Assistant Medical Officer, GDMO, and others. A list of important dates related to UPSC CMS 2022 and steps to apply can be checked here.
UPSC combined medical services notification: Check important dates here
- UPSC CMS Notification will be out on April 6, 2022
- Registrations are expected to begin on April 6, 2022
- The deadline to apply for CMS is April 26, 2022
- UPSC CMS exam will be conducted on July 17, 2022
- UPSC CMS admit card is expected to be out by July 5, 2022. Exact date has not been announced yet.
How to check UPSC CMS notification
- Go to the official website
- Look for what's new section and click on link related to CMS
- The notification PDF will be displayed on the screen
- Download the same and go through it
UPSC CMS 2022: Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit and Exam Pattern
- Eligibility: The candidate must have passed all aspects of the MBBS exam. However, if someone is yet to appear for the final MBBS exam, they may also apply for UPSC CMS 2022.
- Age Limit: The upper age limit to apply is 32 years. Age relaxations are there for candidates falling under certain categories. Further details can be checked on the notification which will be released today.
- Exam pattern: The eligible and registered candidates will have to clear the written exam. Once they clear the same, they will have to go through personal interviews.
- UPSC CMS 2022 Application Fee: For unreserved category candidates, the application fee is Rs. 200. For female/SC/ST/PWD candidates there is no application fee.