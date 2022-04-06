UPSC CMS 2022: Union Public Service Commission is scheduled to release the Combined Medical Services Examination notification on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The notification will have the registration details. The deadline to register for UPSC CMS will end on April 26, 2022. Interested candidates will have to apply on the official website upsc.gov.in by following the steps mentioned below.

The total number of vacancies will be announced through the notification. As of now, it is being speculated that the UPSC CMS exam will be conducted to fill nearly 800 vacancies. The positions are expected to be such - Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, and so on. Last year UPSC filled a total of 838 vacancies for various posts under UPSC CMS recruitment. The posts included Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service and for Assistant Divisional Medical Officer, Assistant Medical Officer, GDMO, and others. A list of important dates related to UPSC CMS 2022 and steps to apply can be checked here.

UPSC combined medical services notification: Check important dates here

UPSC CMS Notification will be out on April 6, 2022

Registrations are expected to begin on April 6, 2022

The deadline to apply for CMS is April 26, 2022

UPSC CMS exam will be conducted on July 17, 2022

UPSC CMS admit card is expected to be out by July 5, 2022. Exact date has not been announced yet.

How to check UPSC CMS notification

Go to the official website

Look for what's new section and click on link related to CMS

The notification PDF will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and go through it

UPSC CMS 2022: Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit and Exam Pattern