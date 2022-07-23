UPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Assistant Director & Other Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission through a notification has announced that it will be selecting candidates for Assistant Director and other posts. The eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The online registration link has been activated and the deadline to apply will end on August 11, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 16 posts will be filled in the organisation. Eligibility, age limit, and recruitment details can be checked here.
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy Details Here
- Assistant Director: 11 Posts
- Senior Lecturer: 2 Posts
- Technical Advisor (Boiler): 1 Post
- Assistant Stores Officer: 1 Post
- Reader: 1 Post
Check application fee and eligibility details here
- Interested candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) by using the SBI's net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. Candidates should know that there is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates. Official notice reads, "Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstance nor can the fee be held in reserve for any other examination or selection."
- Educational: It is different for each post.
Check important dates here
- Closing date for submission of online recruitment application (ORA) through website is August 11, 2022
- The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is August 12, 2022
Here is how to apply online
- Step 1: To apply, candidates, need to visit the official website of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in.
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS."
- Step 3: Click on the "Apply Now" button.
- Step 4: Now, fill out the application form.
- Step 5: Upload the required documents.
- Step 6: Pay the application fee.
- Step 7: Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.
Official notification reads, "Candidates are advised to fill their correct and active e-mail addresses in the online application as all correspondence will be made by the commssion through e-mail only. interview schedule and requirements with regard to copies of certifcates to be submitted in respect of claims made in the online application will be e-mailed in due course to the candidates in their registered e-mail id and will also be posted on the website of the commission."