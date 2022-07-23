UPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Assistant Director & Other Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission through a notification has announced that it will be selecting candidates for Assistant Director and other posts. The eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The online registration link has been activated and the deadline to apply will end on August 11, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 16 posts will be filled in the organisation. Eligibility, age limit, and recruitment details can be checked here.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy Details Here

Assistant Director: 11 Posts

Senior Lecturer: 2 Posts

Technical Advisor (Boiler): 1 Post

Assistant Stores Officer: 1 Post

Reader: 1 Post

Check application fee and eligibility details here

Interested candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) by using the SBI's net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. Candidates should know that there is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates. Official notice reads, "Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstance nor can the fee be held in reserve for any other examination or selection."

Educational: It is different for each post.

Check important dates here

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application (ORA) through website is August 11, 2022

The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is August 12, 2022

Here is how to apply online

Step 1: To apply, candidates, need to visit the official website of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS."

Step 3: Click on the "Apply Now" button.

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee.

Step 7: Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.