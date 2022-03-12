UPSC Releases Final Result For 36 Officer Posts In Ministry Of AYUSH

UPSC Result 2022: The Union Public Service Commission has released the selection results for the post of Medical Officer/Research Officer (Homeopathy) in the Ministry of Ayush advertisement No. 07/2020, Vacancy No. 20070701125, published on 25.07.2020. According to the notice issued by UPSC, a total of 36 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the post of medical officer/research officer (Homeopathy) in the Ministry of Ayush on the basis of the combined computer-based recruitment test held in December 2020 and interviews held from December 20, 2022, to December 21, 2021. Check key details given below.

Final Result for 36 posts of Officer/Research Officer (Homeopathy) in Ministry of AYUSH

According to the official notice, "a candidate at SL No. 36 (roll no. 0012976) has to undergo six months of training." Candidates at SL Nos. 22, 27, and 28 (roll nos. 0001799, 0002734, and 0001452) must complete a one-year training program. The notice further says, "The marks of interviewed candidates, cut-off marks, etc., will be uploaded on the commission's website after the completion of the recruitment process or within thirty days, whichever is later." It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh details and more information.