Last Updated:

UPSC Releases Final Result For 36 Officer Posts In Ministry Of AYUSH

UPSC has released the results for the post of Medical Officer/Research Officer (Homeopathy) in the Ministry of Ayush ad No. 07/2020, Vacancy no 20070701125

Written By
Amrit Burman
UPSC

Image: Pixabay


UPSC Result 2022: The Union Public Service Commission has released the selection results for the post of Medical Officer/Research Officer (Homeopathy) in the Ministry of Ayush advertisement No. 07/2020, Vacancy No. 20070701125, published on 25.07.2020. According to the notice issued by UPSC, a total of 36 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the post of medical officer/research officer (Homeopathy) in the Ministry of Ayush on the basis of the combined computer-based recruitment test held in December 2020 and interviews held from December 20, 2022, to December 21, 2021. Check key details given below.

Final Result for 36 posts of Officer/Research Officer (Homeopathy) in Ministry of AYUSH

UPSC releases the final result for 36 officer posts in Ministry of AYUSH

According to the official notice, "a candidate at SL No. 36 (roll no. 0012976) has to undergo six months of training." Candidates at SL Nos. 22, 27, and 28 (roll nos. 0001799, 0002734, and 0001452) must complete a one-year training program. The notice further says, "The marks of interviewed candidates, cut-off marks, etc., will be uploaded on the commission's website after the completion of the recruitment process or within thirty days, whichever is later." It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh details and more information.

READ | CMAT 2022: Exam date for Common Management Admission Test out; see how to apply
READ | JNVST 2022 Exam; NVS Admit Card released, here's how to download
READ | UPSC Main 2022: Aspirants demand extra attempt for Mains exam due to COVID
READ | BPSC declares final results, answer keys of asst professor in engg exam
Tags: UPSC, Ayush Ministry, Ministry of Ayush
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND