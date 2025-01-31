KTET November 2024 Provisional Answer Key Out At ktet.kerala.gov.in, Direct Link Here

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has published the provisional answer key for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) November 2024 session. Candidates who took the exam can access the answer key on the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The provisional answer key has been issued for all four categories—Category I, II, III, and IV. Candidates who attended the exam can visit the official website to download the KTET 2024 answer key.

KTET November 2024: How to Check Provisional Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official KTET website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the link titled "KTET November Answer Key 2024 category wise" on the homepage.

Step 3: Open the PDF file that appears to review the answers.

Step 4: Download and print a copy of the answer key for your records.

Here are the direct links to download the answer keys for each category:

Candidates who want to challenge the KTET November Answer Key 2024 must follow the specified guidelines for submitting objections. The deadline for raising objections to the provisional answer key is February 7, 2025.

KTET November Provisional Answer Key 2024: How to Raise Objection

Step 1: Visit the official KTET website and log in using your credentials.

Step 2: Look for the link dedicated to objection submission.

Step 3: Follow the provided instructions to submit your objections in the required format.

Step 4: Ensure all objections are submitted before the deadline specified.