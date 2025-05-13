Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2025 Out Today at 1 PM: Here's How to Check Class 10 Marks on DigiLocker

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2025: Time, Official Websites, and How to Check via DigiLocker on Mobile | Image: X

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2025 Today: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to announce the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2025 results today, May 13, 2025, at 1:00 PM. Students are advised to keep their hall ticket handy to check and download the SSC Results 2025 Maharashtra Board. Students are required to enter official credentials such as roll number and mother’s first name to check their Mah SSC Result 2025.

Maharashtra Board Results 2025 Official Websites

mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

mahresult.nic.in

results.gov.in

results.nic.in

mahahsc.in

mahahsscboard.in

Steps to Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 Online:

Follow these simple steps to view and download your Maharashtra Board Class 10 (SSC) Result 2025:

Visit the Official Website: Go to the Maharashtra Board results portal-mahresult.nic.in

Click on the Result Link: On the homepage, find and click on “Maharashtra SSC Result 2025”.

Enter Required Details: Provide your roll number and mother’s first name in the designated fields.

Submit Information: Double-check your details and click on the Submit button.

View Your Result: Your Class 10 SSC result will be displayed on the screen.

Download or Save: Download the result or take a screenshot/printout for future reference.

How to Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 on Mobile via DigiLocker:

Students can access their SSC results digitally through DigiLocker, a secure platform for storing and sharing documents. Here's how:

Download and Open the DigiLocker App: Install the DigiLocker app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Log In Using Your Aadhaar Credentials: Use your Aadhaar number to log in. If you don't have an account, you can sign up using your Aadhaar details.

Sync Your Aadhaar Number: Ensure your Aadhaar number is synced with your DigiLocker profile.

Access 'Pull Partner Documents': Navigate to the 'Pull Partner Documents' section in the app.

Select 'Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education': From the list of partners, choose the Maharashtra State Board.

Choose 'SSC Marksheet': Select the type of document you wish to retrieve, such as the SSC Marksheet.

Enter Required Details: Provide the necessary information, including your roll number and the year of passing.

Download Your Result: Click on 'Get Document' to download your digital mark sheet.

This digital mark sheet serves as an official document and can be used for future reference and admissions.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: How to View Mah 10th Marks via UMANG App

Apart from the official website and DigiLocker, students can also check their Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 using the UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app.

Steps to Check SSC Result on UMANG App:

Download the UMANG App: Get the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Log In or Register: Open the app and log in using your mobile number. New users can sign up with basic details.

Search for Maharashtra SSC Result: Use the search bar to find “Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2025.”

Enter Required Details: Input your roll number and mother’s first name as asked.

View and Save Your Result: Your SSC marks will appear on the screen. You can download or take a screenshot for your records.

Check SSC Result via SMS:

For students without internet access, checking the result via SMS is a convenient option:

Compose an SMS: Type `MHSSC <space> Seat Number`.

Send to 57766: Dispatch the SMS to the number 57766.

Receive Your Result: Shortly after sending, you'll receive your result on your mobile phone.

After Checking Your Maharashtra SSC Result:

Download and Save: Whether via DigiLocker or SMS, download and keep a copy of your result for future reference.

School Marksheets: Original marksheets will be distributed by your respective schools.

Revaluation Process: If you wish to apply for revaluation, the application window is open from May 14 to May 28, 2025. Ensure you obtain a photocopy of your answer sheet before applying.