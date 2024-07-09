Published 15:59 IST, July 9th 2024
Maharashtra Govt Announces Free Higher Education For Girls Of EWS, SEBC, OBC Category
Maharashtra government announced free higher education for girls from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Socially and Economically Backward Classes.
Reported by: Nandini Verma
Maharashtra Govt Announces Free Higher Education For Girls Of EWS, SEBC, OBC Category | Image: PTI/File
