Maharashtra Govt Extends Deadline For Class 12 Exam Form To Oct 20 Amidst Flood Disruptions

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced relief for students affected by the recent floods in the state.

Due to the severe flood situation, many students were facing difficulties in filling out their 12th standard exam forms, with the deadline set to expire. Shinde received calls from numerous students and parents in flood-affected areas, highlighting their plight.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said, "I was getting calls from many students and farmer parents in the flood-affected areas. They were saying that due to the flood situation, it is not possible for the 12th standard students to fill out the exam form. Tomorrow is the last date to fill out the 12th standard exam form."

Shinde intervened and spoke to Education Minister Dada Bhuse, resulting in the extension of the exam form-filling deadline to October 20.

"I understood the situation and spoke to the Education Minister Dada Bhuse over the phone and considering the difficulties of the parents and students, the exam date of the 12th standard students was postponed to October 20. Due to this, many students will get relief."

This decision aims to provide relief to thousands of students who were struggling to meet the original deadline due to the flood situation. The extension will enable students to focus on their studies without the added pressure of meeting the deadline, ensuring they can appear for the exams without any hindrance.

The recent floods in Maharashtra have caused significant disruptions, affecting students' ability to study and appear for exams. Many students lost their study materials, books, and notes, further exacerbating their situation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Thane district Collector Shrikrishna Panchal said that relocation plans are in place for 42 riverside villages in the district.

On Sunday, Deputy CM Shinde said officials are on alert and ready to manage heavy rainfall following the ongoing flood situation in the Marathwada region.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said, "All officials are on alert. We are prepared to handle heavy rainfall whenever it happens. Arrangements are in place, from boats to pumping equipment. Many buildings in Thane and Ulhasnagar have been affected by the rain, and people will be shifted if necessary. Wherever there is a chance of water accumulation, people will be relocated. Officials are working as a team, and people will be provided relief."

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a detailed review of the flood situation in Solapur and Beed districts on Sunday, directing the administration to intensify relief and rescue operations while ensuring the safety of citizens amid continuing heavy rainfall in the Marathwada region.

In Solapur, the Chief Minister was informed that 4,002 people have been rescued so far from flood-affected areas, while nearly 6,500 people are currently staying in relief camps. These camps have been equipped with food, drinking water, and healthcare facilities. Additionally, the Akshaya Patra Foundation is providing meals to villages as needed.

\To address fodder shortages for livestock, Fadnavis ordered immediate supply arrangements, which will be expanded from Monday. Damage assessments of affected houses are also underway on a large scale. As interim relief, families are being provided with Rs 10,000 in cash, along with 10 kg of rice and 10 kg of wheat.

The Chief Minister was informed that villages along rivers have been placed on high alert, with evacuation plans ready if required. In Ashti, 60 citizens were shifted to safety. Since September, 2,567 families have had to be relocated due to flooding. Sadly, 10 lives have been lost, with financial assistance already provided to eight affected families.