Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: MSBSHSE Declares Class 12 Results; Girls Outshine Boys With 93.15% Pass Percentage
MSBSHSE 12th results are out with an 89.79% pass rate. Girls outshined boys, though the overall success rate dipped by 2.09% from last year.
- Education News
- 2 min read
MSBSHSE Class 12 Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially released the 12th HSC result for the 2026 academic cycle. This year, the state recorded an overall pass percentage of 89.79%, reflecting a slight decline of 2.09% compared to the previous year’s 91.88%.
Students who appeared for the exams held between February 10 and March 18 can now access their maharashtra hsc result 2026 online. The hsc result 2026 time was set for 12 noon, at which point the 12th result link became active across all official platforms.
How to Check Your 12th Board Result
To view the hsc board result, students should visit the official msbshse portals. The hsc result link is available on the following websites:
- mahresult.nic.in
- hscresult.mkcl.org
- mahahsscboard.in
- maharesult.nic.in hsc result section
Additionally, students can access their digital certificates via the digilocker hsc result service for a seamless experience. While the 12 result displayed online is provisional, it is valid for initial admission procedures until the maharashtra state board distributes original marksheets through junior colleges.
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Performance Highlights: Gender and Region
The maharashtra board result 2026 continues the trend of female students outperforming their male counterparts.
- Girls: 93.15% pass rate
- Boys: 86.80% pass rate
On a regional level, the Konkan division remains the state's top performer with a 94.14% success rate. Conversely, the Latur division recorded the lowest pass rate this year at 84.14%.
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Key highlights of the Maharashtra HSC Result 2026:
|Category
|Details
|Overall Pass Percentage
|89.79%
|Total Students Appeared
|14,44,713
|Total Students Passed
|14,33,058
|Exam Period
|February 10 – March 18, 2026
|Result Release Time
|12:00 PM
|Girls’ Pass Percentage
|93.15%
|Boys’ Pass Percentage
|86.80%
|Highest Performing Division
|Konkan (94.14%)
|Lowest Performing Division
|Latur (84.14%)
|Best Performing Strea
|Science (96.44%)
|Commerce Pass Percentag
|87.03%
|Arts Pass Percentage
|78.02%
|Vocational Stream
|82.74%
|ITI Pass Percentage
|81.78%
|Exam Centres
|3,387
|Classrooms Used
|61,484
Stream-wise Success Rates
The 12th hsc result data shows that the Science stream continues to lead in academic performance. Here is the breakdown:
- Science: 96.44%
- Commerce: 87.03%
- Vocational: 82.74%
- ITI: 81.78%
- Arts: 78.02%
Examination Logistics
The scale of this year's 12 hsc result 2026 date announcement follows a massive logistical effort. Out of the 14,44,713 students who appeared, 14,33,058 successfully passed. The board utilized 3,387 examination centres and over 61,000 classrooms to facilitate the exams.
For students looking for the hsc result date 2026 maharashtra board verification process, the board will soon open applications for marks verification, photocopies of answer sheets, and formal re-evaluation.