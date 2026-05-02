MSBSHSE Class 12 Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially released the 12th HSC result for the 2026 academic cycle. This year, the state recorded an overall pass percentage of 89.79%, reflecting a slight decline of 2.09% compared to the previous year’s 91.88%.

Students who appeared for the exams held between February 10 and March 18 can now access their maharashtra hsc result 2026 online. The hsc result 2026 time was set for 12 noon, at which point the 12th result link became active across all official platforms.

How to Check Your 12th Board Result

To view the hsc board result, students should visit the official msbshse portals. The hsc result link is available on the following websites:

mahresult.nic.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

mahahsscboard.in

maharesult.nic.in hsc result section

Additionally, students can access their digital certificates via the digilocker hsc result service for a seamless experience. While the 12 result displayed online is provisional, it is valid for initial admission procedures until the maharashtra state board distributes original marksheets through junior colleges.

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Performance Highlights: Gender and Region

The maharashtra board result 2026 continues the trend of female students outperforming their male counterparts.

Girls: 93.15% pass rate

Boys: 86.80% pass rate

On a regional level, the Konkan division remains the state's top performer with a 94.14% success rate. Conversely, the Latur division recorded the lowest pass rate this year at 84.14%.

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Key highlights of the Maharashtra HSC Result 2026:

Category Details Overall Pass Percentage 89.79% Total Students Appeared 14,44,713 Total Students Passed 14,33,058 Exam Period February 10 – March 18, 2026 Result Release Time 12:00 PM Girls’ Pass Percentage 93.15% Boys’ Pass Percentage 86.80% Highest Performing Division Konkan (94.14%) Lowest Performing Division Latur (84.14%) Best Performing Strea Science (96.44%) Commerce Pass Percentag 87.03% Arts Pass Percentage 78.02% Vocational Stream 82.74% ITI Pass Percentage 81.78% Exam Centres 3,387 Classrooms Used 61,484

Stream-wise Success Rates

The 12th hsc result data shows that the Science stream continues to lead in academic performance. Here is the breakdown:

Science: 96.44%

Commerce: 87.03%

Vocational: 82.74%

ITI: 81.78%

Arts: 78.02%

Examination Logistics

The scale of this year's 12 hsc result 2026 date announcement follows a massive logistical effort. Out of the 14,44,713 students who appeared, 14,33,058 successfully passed. The board utilized 3,387 examination centres and over 61,000 classrooms to facilitate the exams.