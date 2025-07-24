Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Begins at cetcell.mahacet.org, Know How to Apply

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has officially commenced the registration process for various undergraduate programmes, including MBBS, BDS, BHMS, and BUMS. Eligible candidates can participate in this counselling by submitting their applications on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

This counselling process is designed for students who wish to gain admission to undergraduate medical and dental programmes. This includes courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, and BPTH, offered by government, government-aided, corporate, and private institutions throughout the state.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025: Application Fee

A non-refundable application fee of Rs 1,000 is required for those applying for state quota seats. If you are applying for institutional quota seats, the fee is Rs 5,000. Candidates wishing to apply for both state and institutional quotas must pay a total of Rs 6,000.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Locate and click on the 'NEET UG' link, then proceed to select the 'New Registration' tab.

Step 3: Enter your personal and academic details.

Step 4: Log in and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Pay the fee online and save the confirmation.

About Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025:

The counselling process is crucial for securing a medical seat in Maharashtra and involves several rounds, with selection based on candidates' merit and the availability of seats.