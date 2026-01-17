How The Inclusion Of Maithili Language In CTET Will Benefit Rural Bihar Aspirants? Check Exam Structure, Key Dates And Admit Cards | Image: X

Patna: In a significant development, the Maithili language is likely to be included in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET).

This move, which addresses a decades-old demand from the people of the Mithilanchal region, was recently confirmed by Gopal Ji Thakur, the BJP Member of Parliament from Darbhanga.

The Maithili language is expected to provide a massive boost to the youth of Bihar and Maithili-speaking populations worldwide.

According to reports, the proposal has already been cleared at the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) level.

MP Gopal Ji Thakur emphasised that this decision will allow candidates to take the exam in their mother tongue, potentially improving comprehension and performance, especially for those from rural backgrounds.

CTET 2026: Key Dates and Exam Structure

The upcoming CBSE CTET is scheduled for February 8, 2026. The examination remains the primary gateway for aspiring teachers in central government schools.

Currently, the exam is conducted in 20 regional languages, including Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, and Nepali.

The addition of Maithili would mark a historic expansion of this linguistic diversity.

The exam consists of two papers, each containing 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with no negative marking:

Paper I: For candidates aiming to teach Classes I–V.

Paper II: For candidates aiming to teach Classes VI–VIII.

Both papers test candidates on Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I and II, and subject-specific knowledge such as Mathematics, Environmental Studies, or Social Science.

Admit Card and Hall Ticket Details

The CBSE is expected to release the CTET 2026 Admit Cards shortly on the official portal, ctet.nic.in. To download the hall ticket, candidates should:

Visit the official website: ctet.nic.in.

Click on the CTET Hall Ticket PDF link.

Enter their Application Number and Date of Birth.

Save and print the PDF for the examination day.

Exam Day Guidelines

Authorities have issued strict guidelines for the February 8 exam. Candidates must carry their Admit Card along with a government-issued photo ID (such as a PAN card or Voter ID).

Strict prohibitions are in place regarding electronic devices; items like smartphones, Bluetooth earphones, and pagers are completely banned.