New Delhi: In alignment with a major academic restructuring, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that a third language will become a mandatory requirement for Class 10 board exams by 2031, following a phased implementation across the curriculum.

Starting with the 2026-27 academic cycle, students from Class 6 and above will be mandated to learn an extra language, representing a pivotal transformation in the school education system.

This initiative mirrors the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 guidelines, which advocate for multilingualism through the secondary level. By moving beyond the current two-language requirement, the new framework seeks to broaden students' linguistic skills and reinforce the foundations of Indian language education.

Third language rollout

As part of the updated framework, the third language, referred to as R3, will be introduced at the Class 6 level starting from the current academic session. Crucially, this new requirement will not immediately apply to students entering Class 9, allowing for a phased transition as the policy moves toward full implementation.

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“R3 level textbooks will be introduced in Class 6 this year. They will write their board exams in 2031, and that’s when the entire schema will change, and the three-language formula will be entirely implemented,” CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh said at the launch of the CBSE’s new secondary school curriculum on Thursday (April 2).

This phased rollout is designed so that the inaugural cohort under the new system will reach their Class 10 board examinations in 2031.

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English As Foreign Language?

However, as per multiple media reports, this shift presents a logistical challenge due to the mandate that at least two of the three languages must be native to India.

Experts have noted a potential conflict that if students are required to master two Indian languages, their final option would essentially be limited to English or another foreign tongue, particularly since English is categorized as a foreign language under this framework.

What about other subjects?

Beyond linguistic changes, the curriculum will mandate art, vocational, and physical education for Classes 9 and 10. While art and physical education are to remain internally assessed, vocational education will transition into a compulsory subject with formal examinations starting in the 2027-28 academic year.

Furthermore, the board is weaving computational thinking and artificial intelligence into the academic fabric. Though currently introduced as modular units with internal grading, these tech-driven subjects are slated to become full components of the Class 10 board exams by 2029.

Another interesting change

Starting in Class 9, CBSE is debuting a two-tier system for Mathematics and Science. This allows students to opt for an advanced track, which features enriched content and a dedicated 25-mark examination.