Manipur HSE Result 2025: COHSEM Class 12 Result Declared at manresults.nic.in, Direct Link to Check

Manipur HSE Class 12 Result 2025: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur , has declared the Manipur Class 12 result 2025 today, April 25. Students can check their Manipur HSE result marksheet by visiting the official websites at cohsem.nic.in or manresults.nic.in.

Candidates must enter their roll number in the result login window to access their Manipur 12th result 2025. The Class 12 scorecard will mention details such as the student's name, date of birth, subject-wise marks, grade, qualifying status, and more.

Manipur HSE Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at cohsem.nic.in or manresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the link that says, ‘Higher Secondary Examination Results 2025’ and click on it.

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the space provided.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Your Manipur Class 12 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Make sure to save and print a copy of the result for future reference.

Manipur HSE Compartment Exam 2025:

Those who are not satisfied with their Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) results will get the opportunity to appear in Manipur Class 12 improvement exams 2025. The application for compartment exams will begin soon on the official website.