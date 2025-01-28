MBA Student in MP's Rewa Booked for Controversial Online Post

Rewa: Police have registered a case against an MBA student in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district after she posted online a video with alleged objectionable content, officials said on Tuesday.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's city secretary, Harsh Sahu, in his police complaint, alleged that the student of Rewa's Awadhesh Pratap Singh University shared on social media a reel made with a controversial statement of a political leader.

Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh said following the complaint by the students' organisation representative about the controversial post, a case has been registered against the MBA student.

She has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 353(1) (making, sharing, or spreading of false information or rumours that can cause public mischief), 353(2) (making, publishing, or circulating false information that creates enmity between communities) and 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race), he said.

Further legal steps will be taken after the investigation, the official said.

The student, however, later posted another video, apologising for the alleged controversial reel and promised never to share it again.