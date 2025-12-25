Missed Applying for CTET 2026? CBSE To Reopen Window On Dec 27 | Check Full Details

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to reopen the application portal for the 21st edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 on December 27 to allow candidates with incomplete registrations to complete their forms.

The online application process for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) began on November 27 and concluded on December 18, 2025. After the deadline, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) received multiple grievances from candidates claiming they were unable to complete their applications due to alleged non-responsiveness of the portal. The request raised in these grievances was that the last date of application be extended to enable such candidates to complete and submit their applications.

However, after a detailed examination, the Board found that over 25.30 lakh candidates had successfully applied, with more than 3.53 lakh applications submitted on the second-last day and 4.14 lakh on the final day, indicating that the portal was largely functioning smoothly.

“It appears that the claim of non-responsiveness of the portal is not very well-founded,” the CBSE board said in an official release.

It further noted that 1,61,127 candidates had initiated the registration process but did not complete their final submission. Considering that CTET is being conducted after a gap of nearly one year, the Board said, “Therefore, taking a sympathetic view of the matter, the Board has decided that these candidates, who had initiated registration process for CTET, be given one-time facility for completing their application on the portal.”

It added, “The facility will be made available on the portal from 11.00AM on 27th December 2025 till 30th December 2025 (11.59 PM). These candidates are advised to verify their particulars and do necessary correction during process of final submission of application as no further opportunity will be given to them for correction of particulars.”

