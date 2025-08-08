MK Stalin Unveils Tamil Nadu's State Education Policy, Counters Centers' NEP With Two-Language System

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, introduced a new state education policy at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium in Kotturpuram. This new policy is being put forward as a clear alternative to the National Education Policy (NEP) from the central government.

This new policy comes at a time of ongoing disagreement between Tamil Nadu and the Centre over the future direction and funding of education. The state has long been a vocal opponent of the NEP, particularly its three-language formula, centralised entrance examinations, and early standardised testing. The DMK-led government has stated that the NEP is "regressive," works against social justice, and is an attempt to impose the Hindi language.

A 14-member committee, headed by retired Justice D. Murugesan, was established in 2022 to develop Tamil Nadu's State Education Policy. Following extensive consultations, the committee presented its recommendations to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in July 2024. The final policy document has since been officially released.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, said that “Tamil Nadu has a unique character, based on which we have formed the State Education Policy.”

“Through this education policy, we don't want students just to mug up but think and get educated. Physical education will be added to the curriculum.”

Stalin also affirmed that “We will never allow anyone to stop education. We will not allow 'pirooku' (reactionary thinking) in our education. Our state education policy aims to create 'samathuva kalvi' (equality) and 'pagutharivu kalvi' (one with a rational thought). This will serve as a platform to compete with international standards of education..."

CM MK Stalin further stated, "I want to say firmly that we will follow the two-language policy."

TN Deputy CM Lauds State's New Education Policy Amid NEP Tussle:

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin praised the state's new education policy (SEP), which was launched as an alternative to the Centre's National Education Policy (NEP). He called for education to be returned to the State List from the Concurrent List, accusing the central government of attempting to "destroy" education in Tamil Nadu.