MP Board Results 2026: CM Mohan Yadav To Announce Class 10 & 12 Results Today | Here's How To Check Your Scores

Bhopal: In Madhya Pradesh, the wait is finally over for over 16 lakh students as the State Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results today (April 15). Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will announce the results at 11 am from his office in Bhopal, Samatva Bhavan.

The MPBSE has made arrangements for students to access their scores conveniently through multiple platforms, including the official website, mobile applications, and DigiLocker. The students can check their results on their mobile phones by downloading the MPBSE Mobile App or MP Mobile App from the Google Play Store.

With the results about to be declared, students are eagerly waiting to know their performance in the exams. The board exams for Class 12 were conducted from February 10 to March 7, while the Class 10 exams were held from February 13 to March 6, across 3856 centres in the state.

Where Will The Result Be Available

The results will be declared by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at a press conference at 11 am today. Once declared, the students can access their results on the official websites, including mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The results will also be available through mobile applications and DigiLocker.

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How To Check Results

Students can check their results by following these steps:

Visit the official website and click on the result link

Enter roll number and application number

Submit details to view results

Download and save the scorecard for future reference

Alternatively, students can also check their results through the MPBSE Mobile App or MP Mobile App by selecting the 'Know Your Result' option.

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Exam Details and Statistics

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for over 16 lakh students across the state. The exams were held in one shift from 9 am to 12 noon, with 3856 exam centres set up across the state.

In the MPBSE exams, a total of 16,07,609 students appeared for the exams, with 9,09,941 students taking the Class 10 exam and 6,97,668 students taking the Class 12 exam. To pass, students need to secure at least 33% marks in each subject, including theory and practicals. The marksheet will include details such as student name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, and result status.