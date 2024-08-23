sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Space Day | PM Modi in Ukraine | #JusticeforAbhaya | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • Education News /
  • National Space Day 2024: Meet India's Female Astronauts and Scientists Breaking Barriers

Published 11:19 IST, August 23rd 2024

National Space Day 2024: Meet India's Female Astronauts and Scientists Breaking Barriers

Space Day: From astronauts to scientists, Indian women have been at the forefront of some of the most groundbreaking projects in the space history of India

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Modi with Indian female scientisits at ISRO after Chandrayaan-3 mission success
PM Modi with Indian female scientisits at ISRO after Chandrayaan-3 mission success | Image: PIB
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

11:19 IST, August 23rd 2024