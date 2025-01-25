Published 07:45 IST, January 25th 2025
National Tourism Day 2025: History, Significance, Quotes, And All You Need to Know
National Tourism Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of tourism, emphasizing its cultural and economic value.
- Education News
National Tourism Day is celebrated nationwide every year on January 25th. This day is marked by the government to promote tourism and highlight its crucial role in the country's development.
This day is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of tourism globally, emphasizing its cultural and economic value. The Indian government established this day to acknowledge tourism as a vital sector contributing to the country's cultural and economic development.
India, one of the world's oldest civilizations, offers a rich tapestry of multicultural experiences and a vibrant heritage, making it one of the most sought-after tourist destinations globally.
National Tourism Day History
In 1948, India formed its first tourism traffic committee to foster a tourism culture within the nation. Subsequently, in 1958, a dedicated tourism department was established under the Ministry of Tourism and Communication. Over the years, the government has continually taken steps to support the growth of tourism in the country. However, the precise inception year of National Tourism Day remains unknown.
Interesting Quotes for National Tourism Day 2025
- "Tourism bridges cultures and fosters understanding between people." – UNWTO
- "To travel is to discover that everyone is wrong about other countries." – Aldous Huxley
- "The more I travelled, the more I realised that fear makes strangers of people who should be friends." – Shirley MacLaine
- "Our ability to reach unity in diversity will be the beauty and the test of our civilization." – Mahatma Gandhi
- "Travel teaches tolerance." – Benjamin Disraeli
- "The best way to learn about a place is to talk to the people who live there." – Anonymous
- "Culture is the widening of the mind and of the spirit." – Jawaharlal Nehru
- "Travel is the only thing you can buy that makes you richer." – Anonymous
- "It is not the destination where you end up, but the memories you create along the way." – Penelope Riley
- "The world’s cultural diversity is its greatest treasure." – UNESCO
