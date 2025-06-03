NBE Approaches Supreme Court to Reschedule NEET PG 2025 to August 3

NBEMS has submitted a revised schedule for NEET PG 2025 to the Hon’ble Supreme Court.

Following legal action initiated by the UDF and others, the board has officially filed an application requesting permission to conduct the NEET PG 2025 exam on 3 August 2025 — the earliest possible date. This development was reported by media sources.

Earlier, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) postponed the NEET PG 2025 exam in response to the Supreme Court’s order to conduct the test in a single shift instead of two.

NBEMS stated that the NEET PG 2025 exam will now be held in one shift, and a new date will be announced soon. The exam has been rescheduled to allow sufficient time for setting up additional test centres and making other necessary arrangements.

About NEET PG 2025 Exam:

NEET PG 2025 is a national-level entrance exam for medical graduates in India who wish to pursue postgraduate courses. It is the qualifying test for admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes at medical colleges across the country.

The exam is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) and is a compulsory requirement for those seeking postgraduate medical education in India.