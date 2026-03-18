NCERT In Controversy Again: Map Showing Jaisalmer As Part of Maratha Empire Removed From Class 8 Social Science Textbook

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has landed in yet another controversy as it was forced to remove a map from its Class 8 Social Science textbook. The map, which was in the syllabus for the new academic year (2025-26), showed the princely state of Jaisalmer as part of the Maratha Empire.

This issue was raised by Chaitanya Raj Singh, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Jaisalmer in August 2025, who had urged the Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, and NCERT to immediately correct the map.

According to Singh, the map was “not only misleading but also contrary to historical facts”.

"Such unverified and historically unsubstantiated information not only raises questions about the credibility of institutions like NCERT but also hurts our glorious history and public sentiments. This issue is not merely a textbook error but appears to be an attempt to tarnish the sacrifices, sovereignty, and valorous saga of our ancestors," Singh had said in a post on ‘X’.

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"In the context of the Jaisalmer princely state, no authentic historical sources mention any Maratha dominance, invasion, taxation, or authority. On the contrary, our royal records clearly state that the Maratha never had any interference in the Jaisalmer princely state," he added.

Aftert the NCERT reportedly decided to remove the map, Maharawal Chaitanyaraj Singh has welcomed the move. However, reports have indicated that Devendra Pratap Singh, the Director of the Jaisalmer Fort Palace Museum, said that NCERT should issue an apology as well, because the earlier depiction had hurt the sentiments of several people.

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How The Jaisalmer Royal Family Responded To It

“We are pleased to learn that the aforementioned controversial map has been removed from NCERT's recently published Hindi digital edition (November 2025). This is a welcome step. We hope that in the future as well, special attention will be given to the authenticity of facts and historical accuracy during curriculum development,” Chaitanya Raj Singh said.