NCERT Launches Bal Vatika TV Channel, DIKSHA 2.0 With AI-Powered Tools

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Monday marked its 65th Foundation Day at its headquarters in New Delhi, unveiling a slew of new initiatives, including Bal Vatika DTH TV channel and DIKSHA 2.0 to strengthen digital and inclusive learning in line with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who graced the occasion as chief guest, was joined by senior officials, including Sanjay Kumar, Secretary (DoSE&L), Ministry of Education, former ISRO Chairman Sreedhara Panicker Somanath, and Chamu Krishna Shastry, Chairman of Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti.

Among the key announcements, NCERT launched Bal Vatika - PM eVidya DTH Channel No. 35, which will provide engaging audio-visual content for teachers, Anganwadi workers, parents, and children aged 3-6 years to boost foundational literacy and numeracy skills. The upgraded DIKSHA 2.0 platform was also unveiled, featuring structured lessons, adaptive assessments, performance feedback, and AI-enabled tools such as Read Aloud, Closed Captioning, and automatic translation of text files into 12 languages.

Other highlights included the inauguration of NCERT's new entrance complex on Aurobindo Marg, the launch of primers in Hindi, Sanskrit, Ho-Hindi, and Koya languages, the release of the PM eVidya mobile app as a centralised gateway for digital learning, and the introduction of Virtual Reality (VR) labs at four demonstration schools.

NCERT also rolled out PRASHAST 2.0--an enhanced pre-assessment screening tool for early identification of children with disabilities, integrated with UDISE+, APAAR and Swavlamban Card portals--along with Kitab Ek Padhe Anek, a universal design of learning-based initiative to create accessible textbooks for inclusive classrooms.