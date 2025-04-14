NEET MDS Admit Card 2025 Releasing on April 15, Download Hall Ticket Using Direct Link Here

NEET MDS Admit Card 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is releasing the NEET MDS Admit Card 2025 on April 15. This Admit card is essential for candidates appearing in the NEET MDS exam, scheduled to take place on April 19, 2025.

NEET MDS Admit Card 2025 Direct Link Below

Here's everything you need to know about downloading the hall ticket, the exam process, and preparation essentials.

Steps to Download NEET MDS Admit Card 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit cards once they are released:

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Click on the "Examination" tab on the homepage and select "NEET MDS."

Enter the required login credentials (such as registration number and date of birth) and submit.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the document and take a printout for future use.

Candidates are also advised to ensure the information on the NEET MDS admit card, such as name, photograph, exam center, and timings, is accurate. In case of discrepancies, contact the NBEMS helpline at +91-7996165333 or raise a query through the "Helpdesk" tab after logging into the website.

NEET MDS 2025 Exam Details

Date: April 19, 2025

Mode: Single-session, computer-based test

Language: English

Format: 40 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each with four response options (distractors).

Marking Scheme of NEET MDS 2025 Exam

Correct answers will fetch positive marks.

Negative marking for incorrect answers.

No marks deducted for un-attempted questions.

As this is a computer-based test, it is advised to familiarise yourself with the format by reviewing sample questions available on the official website.

Key Reminders for NEET MDS 2025 Exam Candidates

The admit card must be carried to the examination center, along with a valid photo ID for verification purposes.

It is recommended to reach the exam venue well before the reporting time to avoid last-minute hassles.

Read all instructions carefully, both on the admit card and at the exam center, to ensure a smooth examination process.