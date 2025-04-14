NEET MDS Admit Card 2025 Releasing on April 15, Download Hall Ticket Using Direct Link Here

Updated April 14th 2025, 16:30 IST
NEET MDS Admit Card 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is releasing the NEET MDS Admit Card 2025 on April 15. This Admit card is essential for candidates appearing in the NEET MDS exam, scheduled to take place on April 19, 2025.
Here's everything you need to know about downloading the hall ticket, the exam process, and preparation essentials.
Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit cards once they are released:
Candidates are also advised to ensure the information on the NEET MDS admit card, such as name, photograph, exam center, and timings, is accurate. In case of discrepancies, contact the NBEMS helpline at +91-7996165333 or raise a query through the "Helpdesk" tab after logging into the website.
NEET MDS 2025 Exam Details
Marking Scheme of NEET MDS 2025 Exam
As this is a computer-based test, it is advised to familiarise yourself with the format by reviewing sample questions available on the official website.
Key Reminders for NEET MDS 2025 Exam Candidates
NEET MDS 2025 Exam Help Desk
Candidates facing any issues related to the admit card or other queries can reach out to the NBEMS helpline at +91-7996165333 (available from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM) or use the "Helpdesk" feature after logging into their candidate portal.
