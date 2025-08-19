NEET PG 2025 Results Out: Scores Available On Official Website

Updated 20 August 2025 at 02:00 IST
New Delhi: The results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 have been declared by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Tuesday. Over 2.42 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam can now breathe a sigh of relief as they can check their scores on the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.
NEET PG 2025 serves as a single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses for the 2025-26 academic session. With the results announced, candidates can now move forward with the counselling process, which will determine their fate in securing a seat in their desired postgraduate medical program.
Candidates can check their results by following these simple steps:
The NBEMS has announced the cut-off scores for different categories. To qualify for NEET PG 2025, candidates must meet the following percentiles:
The Qualified candidates will have to participate in the counselling process coordinated by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and state-level authorities. During registration, they must fill out their choices for courses (MD, MS, PG Diploma) and colleges across India. The result is valid exclusively for the 2025-26 academic year.
Published By : Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: 19 August 2025 at 20:06 IST