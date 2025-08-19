NEET PG 2025 Results Out: Scores Available On Official Website

New Delhi: The results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 have been declared by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Tuesday. Over 2.42 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam can now breathe a sigh of relief as they can check their scores on the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2025 serves as a single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses for the 2025-26 academic session. With the results announced, candidates can now move forward with the counselling process, which will determine their fate in securing a seat in their desired postgraduate medical program.

How to Check NEET PG 2025 Results

Candidates can check their results by following these simple steps:

Visit the official website – natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in

Click on the NEET PG exam tab on the home page

Click on the result tab provided under the NEET PG 2025 section

Enter your login details and submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Cut-offs And Qualifying Percentiles

The NBEMS has announced the cut-off scores for different categories. To qualify for NEET PG 2025, candidates must meet the following percentiles:

General and EWS Category: 50th percentile, with a cut-off score of 276 marks

General PwBD Category: 45th percentile, with a cut-off score of 255 marks

SC/ST/OBC Category (including PwBD): 40th percentile, with a cut-off score of 235 marks