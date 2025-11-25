NEET PG Counselling 2025 Dates Revised: Registration For Round 2 From December 5; Check Updated Schedule Here

New Delhi: A revised schedule for 2025-26 NEET PG counselling under the 50% all-India quota for MD/MS/PG Diploma seats has been announced by the Medical Counselling Committe (MCC). According to the updated timeline, the online registration for round 2 will begin at 12 pm on December 5, 2025 and it will remain open until 12 noon on December 9. The payment facility will be available until 3 pm on December 9.

After the registration process, the choice filling and locking will be available from December 6- December 9 until 11:55 pm. The choice-locking window will open at 4 pm on December 9 and close at 11:55 pm on the same day. The seat allotment process will begin between December 10 and December 11, and the results will be scheduled for December 12, 2025.

The Verification Schedule

The candidates, post-allotment, are expected to report and join the college allotted to them between December 13 and December 21. The verification of the joined candidates data will is scheduled from December 22 to December 23. The dates are a part of four-round counselling structure that includes Round 3 and an Online Stray Vacancy Round, subject to availability of seats.

Prior to this revision, the MCC had updated the seat matrix earlier by adding 239 PG seats in deemed universities and removed 235 PG-DNB seats across government and private institutes.

HOW TO REGISTER FOR ROUND 2