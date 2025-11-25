Updated 25 November 2025 at 18:55 IST
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Dates Revised: Registration For Round 2 From December 5; Check Updated Schedule Here
A revised schedule for the NEET PG 2025 counselling process under the 50 percent All India Quota (AIQ) for MD, MS and PG Diploma courses has been issued by The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Check dates here
- Education News
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
New Delhi: A revised schedule for 2025-26 NEET PG counselling under the 50% all-India quota for MD/MS/PG Diploma seats has been announced by the Medical Counselling Committe (MCC). According to the updated timeline, the online registration for round 2 will begin at 12 pm on December 5, 2025 and it will remain open until 12 noon on December 9. The payment facility will be available until 3 pm on December 9.
After the registration process, the choice filling and locking will be available from December 6- December 9 until 11:55 pm. The choice-locking window will open at 4 pm on December 9 and close at 11:55 pm on the same day. The seat allotment process will begin between December 10 and December 11, and the results will be scheduled for December 12, 2025.
The Verification Schedule
The candidates, post-allotment, are expected to report and join the college allotted to them between December 13 and December 21. The verification of the joined candidates data will is scheduled from December 22 to December 23. The dates are a part of four-round counselling structure that includes Round 3 and an Online Stray Vacancy Round, subject to availability of seats.
Prior to this revision, the MCC had updated the seat matrix earlier by adding 239 PG seats in deemed universities and removed 235 PG-DNB seats across government and private institutes.
Advertisement
HOW TO REGISTER FOR ROUND 2
- Open MCC website- mcc.nic.in
- Click on 'PG Medical' section and opt for ‘New Registration 2025’
- Enter your NEET PG roll number and password to complete the registration
- Complete the payment on the page and fill in the choices when the portal opens and finalise them by December 9
Published By : Amrita Narayan
Published On: 25 November 2025 at 18:31 IST