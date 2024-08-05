sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ UPSC Aspirants Death | Wayanad Landslide | Bangladesh Protests | Israel-Hamas War | Paris Olympics | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • Education /
  • NEET-PG: Security Breach Ahead of Exam Raises Serious Concerns As NBEMS Confidential Letter 'Leaked'

Published 13:46 IST, August 5th 2024

NEET-PG: Security Breach Ahead of Exam Raises Serious Concerns As NBEMS Confidential Letter 'Leaked'

Just days before the NEET-PG, a significant security breach has come to light as NBEMS' confidential letter has allegedly been leaked on social media.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
NEET-PG: Security Breach Ahead of Exam Raises Serious Concerns As NBEMS Confidential Letter 'Leaked'
NEET-PG: Security Breach Ahead of Exam Raises Serious Concerns As NBEMS Confidential Letter 'Leaked' | Image: PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:46 IST, August 5th 2024