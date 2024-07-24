sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 13:53 IST, July 24th 2024

NEET Ranks of 4.2 Lakh Candidates, 44 Toppers To Dip in Revised NEET-UG Merit List, Here's Why

The ambiguous physics question will cost over four lakh candidates four marks each, resulting in a substantial reshuffle in their NEET ranks.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
NEET Ranks of 4.2 Lakh Candidates, 44 Toppers To Dip in Revised NEET-UG Merit List, Here's Why
NEET Ranks of 4.2 Lakh Candidates, 44 Toppers To Dip in Revised NEET-UG Merit List, Here's Why | Image: Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

13:52 IST, July 24th 2024