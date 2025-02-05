NEET SS 2024: Registration Begins at natboard.edu.in, Know How to Apply

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) commenced the registration process for NEET SS 2024 on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Speciality can access the application link directly via NBEMS's official website at natboard.edu.in.

The deadline for online applications for NEET SS is February 24, 2025, at 11.55 pm. The correction window will be available from February 27 to March 2, 2025. The admit cards will be issued on March 25, 2025.

NEET SS 2024: Examination Fee

The examination fee is ₹3500. Candidates must pay this fee for each group they choose to appear in. Payment can be made using a credit card or debit card.

NEET SS 2024: Steps to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Exams” tab on the homepage, then select “NEET SS”.

Step 3: Find and click on the NEET SS 2024 application link.

Step 4: Register by providing the necessary details.

Step 5: Log in to your account and complete the application form.

Step 6: Upload all required documents and proceed to pay the application fee.

Step 7: After submitting the application form, remember to print a copy for future reference.

The NEET SS examination is scheduled for March 29 and 30, 2025, and will be conducted in groups. Each question paper will contain a total of 150 questions to be answered within 2 ½ hours (150 minutes). The exam will take place in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.