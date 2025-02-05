Published 07:52 IST, February 5th 2025
NEET SS 2024: Registration Begins at natboard.edu.in, Know How to Apply
Candidates interested in applying for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Speciality can access the application link via NBEMS's official website.
- Education News
- 2 min read
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) commenced the registration process for NEET SS 2024 on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Speciality can access the application link directly via NBEMS's official website at natboard.edu.in.
The deadline for online applications for NEET SS is February 24, 2025, at 11.55 pm. The correction window will be available from February 27 to March 2, 2025. The admit cards will be issued on March 25, 2025.
NEET SS 2024: Examination Fee
The examination fee is ₹3500. Candidates must pay this fee for each group they choose to appear in. Payment can be made using a credit card or debit card.
NEET SS 2024: Steps to Register
Step 1: Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.
Step 2: Click on the “Exams” tab on the homepage, then select “NEET SS”.
Step 3: Find and click on the NEET SS 2024 application link.
Step 4: Register by providing the necessary details.
Step 5: Log in to your account and complete the application form.
Step 6: Upload all required documents and proceed to pay the application fee.
Step 7: After submitting the application form, remember to print a copy for future reference.
Direct Link to Register - NEET SS 2024
The NEET SS examination is scheduled for March 29 and 30, 2025, and will be conducted in groups. Each question paper will contain a total of 150 questions to be answered within 2 ½ hours (150 minutes). The exam will take place in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.
NEET SS is the exclusive eligibility and entrance exam for admission to Super Specialty Courses nationwide. This includes all DM/MCh courses at Private Medical Colleges, Institutions, Universities, and Deemed Universities, as well as at Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions. It also covers all DrNB Super-Specialty Courses, except for Direct 6-Year DrNB Courses.
Updated 07:57 IST, February 5th 2025