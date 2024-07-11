sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:25 IST, July 11th 2024

NEET-UG Case Hearing in Supreme Court LIVE Updates: SC Defers Paper Leak Plea Hearing To July 18

NEET-UG 2024 Case Hearing in Supreme Court LIVE Updates: SC will hear a batch of pleas regarding NEET paper leak on July 18. Earlier, NTA filed an affidavit in Supreme Court opposing retest. The agency said that the malpractice was not widespread and conducting a retest is not a good option as the sanctity of exam was not impacted. Check latest updates here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
