NEET-UG 2026 Leak Crackdown: Mastermind Manish Yadav Held, 9 Arrested Across 5 States in Massive Exam Scam Probe

New Delhi: The probe into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak scandal intensified on Tuesday after Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) detained the alleged mastermind of the leak racket and uncovered what sources called a sprawling inter-state network involved in distributing the examination paper across multiple states.

According to Jaipur SOG sources, Manish Yadav, identified as the alleged mastermind behind the operation, has been taken into custody from Jaipur. Another key accused, Rakesh Mandawariya, who allegedly distributed the leaked paper, has also been detained by investigators.

Sources said an FIR is yet to be formally registered, but investigators have already widened the crackdown significantly.

Sources said at least nine arrests have now been made across five states as agencies track the paper leak trail and identify members of the larger racket.

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According to sources, investigators have traced the origin of the leak chain to Nashik in Maharashtra, where members of the alleged network reportedly met before the examination.

Sources claimed that a physical copy of the paper was sent from Nashik to Haryana, where the document was allegedly reproduced into five separate sets. Each set reportedly contained 10 copies of the question paper.

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The papers were then allegedly distributed through the network to Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

Officials said SOG teams from multiple states are now coordinating closely as simultaneous arrests and raids continue across different parts of the country.

With the latest action, around 45 people have been taken into custody so far in connection with the NEET paper leak investigation.

Exam Cancelled, CBI Probe Ordered

The crackdown comes after the National Testing Agency (NTA) officially cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 amid allegations of large-scale paper leaks and irregularities.

The decision was taken with the approval of the Central Government after investigative inputs from central agencies and law enforcement authorities reportedly established that the integrity of the examination process had been compromised.

“The present examination process could not be allowed to stand,” the NTA said in its official statement, while announcing that fresh dates for the re-examination would be announced separately.

The Centre has also handed over the matter to the CBI for a comprehensive probe into the leak network and related examination irregularities.

Handwritten ‘Guess Paper’ Sparked Probe

The Rajasthan SOG probe had earlier uncovered a handwritten “guess paper” allegedly containing nearly 140 questions matching the actual NEET paper.

Investigators claimed the material carried questions worth almost 600 marks out of the total 720 marks and included identical Biology and Chemistry questions along with matching answer-option sequences.

Officials suspect the leaked material reached candidates nearly two days before the examination.

MBBS Student Under Scanner

Investigators have also linked the alleged leak trail to an MBBS student from Rajasthan’s Churu district studying at a medical college in Kerala.

According to officials, the student allegedly sent handwritten material to an associate in Sikar on May 1, following which it was circulated through coaching-linked networks and career counsellors.

Sources claimed the leaked paper was allegedly sold for as much as Rs 5 lakh two days before the examination, while the rates reportedly dropped to around Rs 30,000 on the eve of the test.

Re-Exam Soon

The NTA has clarified that candidates who appeared for the cancelled examination will not be required to register again for the re-test.

Existing registration details and exam centre preferences will remain valid and no additional examination fee will be charged, the agency said.