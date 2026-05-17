NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: Rouse Avenue Court Grants CBI 14-Day Custody of Key Accused Manisha Mandhare

New Delhi: In a major development in the ongoing NEET-UG 2026 paper leak investigation, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday granted 14 days of CBI custody for the key accused, Manisha Gurunath Mandhare.

A senior Botany teacher from Pune, Maharashtra, Mandhare, was apprehended by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following a strategic operation that led to her arrest at a hotel in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

NTA Expert Under the Scanner

The CBI produced Mandhare before the special CBI judge after intensive interrogation in the national capital.

According to central investigators, the accused was appointed as an expert by the National Testing Agency (NTA), granting her direct and sensitive access to the confidential Botany and Zoology question papers.

Advertisement

The agency informed the court that the entire NTA's operational process is currently under scrutiny.

Preliminary probe details reveal that Mandhare allegedly received substantial financial kickbacks from students in exchange for leaking the exam content.