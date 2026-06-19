NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Says Downloading June 21 Admit Card Once Is Enough

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified that candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21 do not need to download their admit cards multiple times.

According to the NTA, students who have already downloaded their June 21 admit card need not download it again. The SMS, email, and WhatsApp messages being sent by the agency are meant only for candidates who are yet to download their revised hall tickets.

The agency also reiterated that the admit cards issued for the May 3 NEET UG examination will not be valid for the June 21 re-exam, as several candidates have been allotted new examination centres in their preferred cities.

NTA advised all candidates to carry a printed copy of the June 21 admit card to the examination centre. The agency emphasized that downloading and printing the June 21 admit card once is sufficient.