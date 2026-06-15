NEET UG 2026 Refund Update: NTA Assures Direct Bank Transfers, Warns Candidates Against Fraud Calls and Fake Links

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued a new update on the NEET UG 2026 fee refund process, assuring applicants that all valid refunds would be transferred straight to the bank accounts specified and verified on the official examination portal.

The clarification comes at a time when there have been concerns raised about the refund process, particularly following instances of cyber fraud efforts against NEET applicants. The government stated that providing precise and confirmed banking information will help to avoid delays and ensure that refunds reach eligible candidates on time.

Refunds to Be Sent Only to Verified Accounts

In a post on X, the NTA stated, “All candidates will receive their refund directly into the bank account/refund details updated by them on the official portal. Candidates are advised to ensure their refund details on the portal are accurate and up to date to avoid any delay.”

The agency has asked applicants to double-check the information they entered on the NEET portal before downloading their admission cards. According to the NTA, refunds will only be issued to bank accounts that have been registered and validated through the official website.

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Officials stated that faulty account information, such as errors in account numbers, IFSC codes, or account holder names, may disrupt the refund procedure and lead to delays.

Correction Opportunity After the Examination

Addressing concerns raised by candidates who either entered incorrect banking details or faced difficulties updating their information, the NTA announced that another correction window will be provided after the examination.

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"Those who are facing issues in updating bank details or filled incorrect information, will get another chance after the examination to fill correct details," it added.

The announcement is likely to bring relief to candidates who have experienced technical difficulties in accessing the verification portal or who are concerned that errors committed during the application process may impair their eligibility for a refund.

Several students have resorted to social media in recent days to seek clarification on refund verification criteria and the repercussions of providing false information. The agency stated that the new correction capability is meant to ensure that genuine candidates do not lose out on refunds due to technical issues or data entry errors.

NTA Issues Warning Against Refund-Related Fraud

Alongside the refund update, the NTA has also issued an advisory warning candidates and their parents about cyber fraud and phishing attempts linked to the refund process.

The agency urged students to be cautious of fraudulent phone calls, text messages, emails, social media messages and suspicious links claiming to speed up, verify or facilitate refunds. According to NTA, fraudsters may impersonate officials in an attempt to obtain personal or financial information.

"Beware of fraudulent calls, messages, or links claiming to "expedite" or "verify" your refund. NTA never asks for OTPs, passwords, UPI PINs, or any payment to process a refund," the agency said.

Candidates have been advised not to share confidential banking details, login credentials or other sensitive information with anyone claiming to assist with the refund process.

How Candidates Can Verify Their Bank Details

Candidates can verify their bank account information by following these steps:

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

Log in using the application number and password/date of birth

Open the 'Bank Account Verification' section

Check details such as account number, IFSC code and account holder name

Verify the information and save the correct details