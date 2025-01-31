NEET UG Registration 2025 Likely to Begin Today At neet.nta.nic, Check Details

According to multiple media reports, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to start registration for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2025) tomorrow. The NEET UG 2025 application form for MBBS, BDS, and other undergraduate medical admissions will be available on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Registration for NEET UG 2025 does not need an APAAR ID. Earlier, NTA advised candidates to update their Aadhar details and include their APAAR ID. However, NTA has now clarified that an APAAR ID is not required for the NEET UG 2025 application process.

NEET UG Registration 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the NEET official website, neet.nta.nic.in 2025.

Step 2: Fill in your name, parents’ names, date of birth, gender, nationality, state of eligibility, category, mobile number, and email address.

Step 3: Enter the security pin shown on the screen to proceed with registration.

Step 4: Your login credentials, including user ID and password, will be generated.

Step 5: Log in again using the NEET registration link and provide your personal and academic details.

Step 6: Upload a recent passport-sized photograph and signature in the specified format.

Step 7: Pay the NEET UG application fee and submit your application.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page of your NEET UG application for future reference.

Once the application window closes, NTA will offer a correction facility. During this period, candidates can make changes to certain details such as uploaded documents, exam city preferences, and personal information.