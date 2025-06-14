NEET UG Result 2025 Live: NTA Expected to Announce Result Shortly at neet.nta.nic.in, Countdown Begins, Check Time and Link Here

NEET UG Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the NEET 2025 result today, June 14. As per the official schedule, the result can be released at any time during the day. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.
Meanwhile, NTA has also published the final answer key for NEET 2025 on the official website. Students can download the PDF version to view the correct answers to the questions asked in the exam.
Click Here To Check - NEET 2025 Final Answer Key
The revised answer key includes any changes made after reviewing the objections raised against the provisional version.
To view the NEET 2025 result, candidates need to log in using their application number and password. They must also enter the security code shown on the screen to download their scorecard.
After viewing your result, make sure to download and print your scorecard. Keep it safe, as it will be needed during counselling and admission. Those who qualify should get ready for JoSAA or state-level counselling for admission to medical and dental colleges.
If you do not meet the qualifying cutoff for NEET UG 2025, you will not be eligible for All India Quota (AIQ) or State Quota counselling for MBBS/BDS admissions. However, you can still explore other courses that accept NEET scores but follow a different counselling process or consider alternative academic options.
If candidates have any queries related to the NEET UG 2025 exam, they can send an email to neetug2025@nta.ac.in or reach out through the helpline numbers 011-69227700 and 011-40759000.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the final answer key for NEET 2025 on its official website. Students can download the PDF file and compare it to check the correct answers from the exam. - DIRECT LINK TO CHECK
As of now, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not provided a specific time for the NEET UG 2025 result announcement. With the final answer key already published, the result is likely to be released shortly on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates are advised to keep checking the site for the latest updates.
Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above – neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the NEET UG final answer key
Step 3: The final answer key will open in a PDF format on your screen
Step 4: Find and match the answers according to your NEET UG question paper set
The NTA has updated the tie-breaking rules for NEET UG 2025. Application numbers and age will no longer be used to determine merit in the case of a tie. If two or more candidates secure the same score, their ranks will be decided based on the following order:
If the tie still persists after applying all these criteria, a random method will be used under the supervision of an independent expert committee to determine the final rank.