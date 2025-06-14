Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 14 June 2025 at 12:24 IST

NEET UG Result 2025 Live: NTA Expected to Announce Result Shortly at neet.nta.nic.in, Countdown Begins, Check Time and Link Here

NEET UG Result 2025 Time, NEET Final Answer Key, Cut-Off, Score Card Live News Updates: NEET 2025 result is expected today, June 14. NTA has released the final answer key at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check their scores by logging in with their application number and password.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
NEET UG Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the NEET 2025 result today, June 14. As per the official schedule, the result can be released at any time during the day. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. 

Meanwhile, NTA has also published the final answer key for NEET 2025 on the official website. Students can download the PDF version to view the correct answers to the questions asked in the exam. 

Click Here To Check - NEET 2025 Final Answer Key 

The revised answer key includes any changes made after reviewing the objections raised against the provisional version. 

To view the NEET 2025 result, candidates need to log in using their application number and password. They must also enter the security code shown on the screen to download their scorecard. 

After viewing your result, make sure to download and print your scorecard. Keep it safe, as it will be needed during counselling and admission. Those who qualify should get ready for JoSAA or state-level counselling for admission to medical and dental colleges. 

Live Blog

If you do not meet the qualifying cutoff for NEET UG 2025, you will not be eligible for All India Quota (AIQ) or State Quota counselling for MBBS/BDS admissions. However, you can still explore other courses that accept NEET scores but follow a different counselling process or consider alternative academic options. 

NEET 2025 Helpline Number:  

If candidates have any queries related to the NEET UG 2025 exam, they can send an email to neetug2025@nta.ac.in or reach out through the helpline numbers 011-69227700 and 011-40759000. 

14 June 2025 at 12:24 IST

NEET Result 2025 Live Updates: Final Answer Key Released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the final answer key for NEET 2025 on its official website. Students can download the PDF file and compare it to check the correct answers from the exam. - DIRECT LINK TO CHECK 

14 June 2025 at 12:06 IST

NEET UG 2025 Result Live: Has the Timing Been Confirmed?

As of now, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not provided a specific time for the NEET UG 2025 result announcement. With the final answer key already published, the result is likely to be released shortly on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the site for the latest updates.

14 June 2025 at 12:05 IST

NEET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: How to Check Final Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above – neet.nta.nic.in 
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the NEET UG final answer key 
Step 3: The final answer key will open in a PDF format on your screen 
Step 4: Find and match the answers according to your NEET UG question paper set 

14 June 2025 at 12:05 IST

NEET UG Result 2025: What is the Tie-Breaking Rule by NTA?

The NTA has updated the tie-breaking rules for NEET UG 2025. Application numbers and age will no longer be used to determine merit in the case of a tie. If two or more candidates secure the same score, their ranks will be decided based on the following order: 

  • Higher marks in Biology  
  • Higher marks in Chemistry  
  • Higher marks in Physics  
  • Fewer overall incorrect answers  
  • Fewer wrong answers in Biology  
  • Fewer wrong answers in Chemistry  
  • Fewer wrong answers in Physics 

If the tie still persists after applying all these criteria, a random method will be used under the supervision of an independent expert committee to determine the final rank. 

Published 14 June 2025 at 12:13 IST