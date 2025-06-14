NEET UG Result 2025 Live: NTA Expected to Announce Result Shortly at neet.nta.nic.in, Countdown Begins, Check Time and Link Here | Image: Unsplash

NEET UG Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the NEET 2025 result today, June 14. As per the official schedule, the result can be released at any time during the day. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Meanwhile, NTA has also published the final answer key for NEET 2025 on the official website. Students can download the PDF version to view the correct answers to the questions asked in the exam.

Click Here To Check - NEET 2025 Final Answer Key

The revised answer key includes any changes made after reviewing the objections raised against the provisional version.

To view the NEET 2025 result, candidates need to log in using their application number and password. They must also enter the security code shown on the screen to download their scorecard.

After viewing your result, make sure to download and print your scorecard. Keep it safe, as it will be needed during counselling and admission. Those who qualify should get ready for JoSAA or state-level counselling for admission to medical and dental colleges.