Anand Mahindra Proposes New Medical Institution In India; 'Had No Idea Of Such Shortfall'

India's medical education system became the focal point when a medical student from Karnataka stranded in Ukraine was killed amid Russia's military operations. As the incident exposed India's medical education system, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, expressed concerns over the shortfall of medical colleges in India. He further suggested considering establishing a medical studies institution on the campus of Mahindra University.

Anand Mahindra wrote on Twitter, "I had no idea that there was such a shortfall of medical colleges in India. MD & CEO of Tech Mahindra CP Gurnani could we explore the idea of establishing a medical studies institution on the campus of Mahindra University?

According to central government data, around 90% of the 18,095 stranded Indian students in Ukraine are studying to become doctors. These students walked miles to Poland and other neighbouring countries to reach the evacuation points. The Government of India managed to evacuate thousands of students but there are a few more students, who went to Ukraine to study medicine, still living in fear.

As Indian students studying medicine were left stranded in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, PM Modi during a webinar on Union Budget announcements for the health sector, suggested that state governments must devise plans for land allotment for medical education so that the country itself can offer a large number of doctors and paramedics to fulfil even a global demand.

According to data shared by the Health Ministry in Lok Sabha in December 2021, there are 88,120 Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) seats and 27,498 Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) seats available in India. Last year, 1.6 million candidates had registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) while the figure stood at 1.3 million, in 2020.

Karnataka boy dies in Ukraine's Kharkiv

In an unfortunate incident, 21-year-old Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagouda, a medical student from Karnataka, was killed in Russian shelling. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that he spoke to Naveen's father Shekharappa Gyanagouda and expressed his condolences. CM Bommai mentioned that bringing Naveen's body to India is his biggest concern now.

Image: PTI