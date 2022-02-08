Anti NEET Bill: TN Assembly Re-adopts Bill Returned By The Governor

In a massive development, the Tamil Nadu Assembly has once again adopted the bill against the NEET exam today, on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Notably, this is the first time in history that the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has re-adopted the bill returned by the Governor. The state government reintroduced the Anti-NEET Bill during a special sitting at Fort St. George. The bill seeking admission of students to medical colleges on the basis of their class 12 scores was returned by the Governor on February 3, after which the state government once again reintroduced the bill today.

Bill against NEET exam unanimously passed in Tamil Nadu Assembly through voice vote. — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022

Tamil Nadu Assembly re-adopts Anti NEET bill

This comes after the Governor returned the Anti-NEET Bill in February, citing it as "against the interests of the students, especially the rural and economically poor students of the state." The state held an all-party meeting chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, barring the BJP, AIADMK, and its allies. In the bill, the state government has also proposed that students must get admission into undergraduate courses in medicine, dentistry, Indian medicine, and homeopathy. The bill seeks to provide government school students with a 7.5% horizontal quota in medical admissions.

Image: PTI