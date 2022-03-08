Last Updated:

Bengal Board Revises Class 12 Exam Date, Check Schedule Here

Bengal board has revised the inter exam date to avoid a clash with JEE (Main) exam date. Here is all you need to know about it.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Monday announced a change in exam dates for some Class 12 papers to avoid a clash with JEE (Main). WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya told reporters that the exam will commence on April 2 as scheduled but dates of certain papers, slated for April-end, have been revised.

Exams have now been extended up to April 26 instead of April 20. Higher Secondary exams could not be held last year due to spike in COVID-19 cases. With the coronavirus tally having dipped of late, students will be writing their papers offline this time.

As the National Testing Agency has decided to hold (Main) between April 16 and 21, the council revised its dates for chemistry, statistics, economics among other papers to enable the students appear for the entrance exam as well, the WBCHSE president said. All exams will be held in home centres, Bhattacharya added. 

