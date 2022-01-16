Bihar Board Exams: State Aims To Vaccinate Students By January 26 Amid COVID-19 Spike

In the wake of the prevailing COVID situation across the state and the nation, the Bihar Board is preparing to vaccinate all the students who are going to take part in board exams in the coming months, before January 26, said officials. The state's health department issued a letter and asked the district magistrates (DMs) and civil surgeons to constitute a task force to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to board exam students aged between 15 and 18, on a priority basis.

"A state-wide drive for vaccinating adolescents between 15 and 18 years of age is already going on." As a large number of students are expected to participate in the state board exams and other educational board exams in the coming months, we aim to vaccinate all students falling into the eligible age category before January 26 for the health safety of students," said the additional chief secretary of the health department, Pratyay Amrit.

"We have asked DMs to constitute district-level and block-level task forces to achieve the target. Such schools which will achieve a 100% vaccination rate during the special drive will be feted on the occasion of Republic Day," he added.

This year, a total of 32 lakh students have registered their names for the Class 12 and Class 10 exams conducted by different education boards. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has scheduled the examinations for class 12 from February 1 to 14, while the Class 10 exam will be held from February 17 to 24.

Bihar Board Exams 2022: Check important dates here

The Admit card has been released on January 17, 2022

It can be downloaded till January 31, 2022

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for class 12 today, January 16, 2022. Candidates can download the hall tickets by visiting the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Class 12 Exam 2022 Admit Card: Here is how to download

Step 1: Registered candidates need to visit the official website BSEB biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, candidates must click on BSEB 12th admit card link

Step 3: Candidates now need to enter the login credentials as required

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates should take a printout for future need.

Image: Shutterstock